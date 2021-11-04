  • Menu
Telangana: No COVID-19 vaccination in govt. hospitals today

No COVID-19 vaccine will be provided in the government hospitals today in Telangana on the occasion of Diwali festival.

No COVID-19 vaccine will be provided in the government hospitals today in Telangana on the occasion of Diwali festival. The vaccination drive in the government healthcare facilities will resume on Friday, said Telangana State Public Health Department.

The health department also asked the people to celebrate Diwali abiding COVID-19 norms. He also asked the people not to neglect second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and said that people who took two doses of vaccine are completely safe from COVID-19.

