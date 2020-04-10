Telangana: No water problem in summer in Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: Prolonged monsoon and unseasonal rains in November helped in rejuvenating SRSP in the erstwhile Nizamabad district with most of tanks filling to the brim.

Normally there will be water problem in April and May months as majority of the tanks will dry up causing hardships for the people in getting drinking water. But this year water situation is better, stated Mission Bhagiratha Superintending Engineer K Rajendra Kumar.

Speaking with The Hans India, the SE said they do not foresee any severe water crisis this year as major water sources are filled to half capacity. Mission Bhagiratha department had identified 155 problematic habitats in Kamareddy district and 51 habitats in Nizamabad district.



He explained the water supply procedure from Singur and SRSP reservoirs. Water will be supplied from Singur reservoir to supply to 827 habitations in Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts in Jukkal, Banswada, Bodhan and three mandals in Yellareddy constituencies.

Singur segment covers 260 habitations in five mandals in Banswada constituency and all mandals in Bodhan constituency in NIzamabad district. water supply from Singur was stopped as there is only one TMC of water. At present the level is 1.15 TMC, which will be utilised form April 15 to cater to the drinking water needs till June end.

Presently, drinking water is being supplied from local sources. In case of problem, water will be supplied by hiring private sources or by transporting from Mission Bhagiratha.

Water from SRSP is being supplied to 544 habitations in Nizamabad district, 319 habitations in Kamareddy district and 10 habitations to Manala area of Rajanna Sircilla district. There is 35 TMC of water in SRSP reservoir which is sufficient for the present summer. A total of 873 habitations will be covered including Balkonda, Nizamabad, Armoor constituencies in Nizamabad district; Kamareddy constituency; and two mandals in Yellareddy constituency.