Telangana: Now you can register for the covid-19 vaccine for free at post offices

Those who want to get the Covid-19 vaccine can also register their name at the post office. The Post Office has recently launched these services. Officials said that the service was launched in view of the difficulties faced by some, in registering their names online. Those unfamiliar with the use of smartphones, especially in rural areas, said the scheme is set up to enable the illiterate to register their names easily.

If they take their Aadhaar card and phone and go to the post office and give the details, the staff there will register their names in the Cowin portal. Since this process is done through a one-time password, they will definitely need to carry a mobile phone with them. The service has already been launched at 36 head post offices, 643 sub-post offices, and 10 branch post offices and will soon be set up at 800 other branch post offices, said Venkata Rami Reddy, assistant director, postal department. It was clarified that this is a service provided for free and there is no charge.





The Press Note reads,



"Easy Registration for Covid vaccination Free of cost at Post Offices

Hyderabad: Department of Posts is committed to helping people in registration for Covid-19. Vaccination as a measure of protection against COVID-19. In this process, it started assisting in registration and appointment for vaccination against Covid-19 so that a large number of people, especially in rural pockets, are not left out of the massive vaccination drive being carried out by the Government.

"The service has already been started in 36 Head Post Offices, 643 Sub Post Offices, and 10 Branch Post Offices in Hyderabad Headquarters Region and Hyderabad Region in Telangana Circle."

In the next phase, about 800 other branch post offices will also be included in this process, "People have to reach the post office with the prescribed photo ID and mobile phone, where this process will be completed through a one-time password."

"In view of the problems being faced by a large number of people in rural areas in getting themselves registered for vaccination owing to lack of smartphones, the Department of Posts has decided and started assisting in registration and appointment for vaccination of villagers through Post offices located in rural areas, where post office common service centers are available."

The postal department staff will use the Co-WIN application from the BO-CSC through a mobile app, for which no service charges can be taken and the public can avail of the facility free of cost.

(K.Venkata Rami Reddy)

Asst Director

0/0 Postmaster General

HQ Region, Hyderabad-500001".