Telangana: NSUI ups the ante for cancellation of exams

Hyderabad: NSUI staged demonstrations demanding cancellation of all exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent arrest of its protesting leaders.



Police also detained TS NSUI president B Venkat while on his way to take part in protests and Youth Congress president, M Anil Kumar Yadav was kept in house arrest.

Holding placards, the activists of NSUI (affiliated to Congress) held demonstrations across the City and districts demanding rollback the government's decision of holding exams. They were also critical of the 'highhandedness' of police which picked up leaders protesting near Camp office and sent them to Chanchalguda jail on August 12. The police which kept, NSUI state president under house arrested later shifted to Narayanaguda police station and released him in the evening. While some other leaders were picked up after the demonstrations.

It may be mentioned here on August 12, 16 NSUI members who staged a protest at CM's camp office were arrested. They were demanding cancellation of all exams in view of Covid-19 pandemic after the government released the schedule.