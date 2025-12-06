Telangana observes Armed Forces Flag Day with patriotic fervour

Hyderabad: The Armed Forces Flag Day 2025 was observed with solemnity and a strong patriotic spirit at the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Hyderabad, and across all ten Regional Sainik Welfare Offices in Telangana on Friday. The commemorative event was organised with the active participation of ex-servicemen, their families, and NCC cadets, reaffirming the state’s profound commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Established in 1949, the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund provides crucial support for the rehabilitation and resettlement of ex-servicemen and their families. This year’s celebrations were inaugurated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who also serves as Chairperson of the Fund. The Governor made a generous personal donation and presented trophies to the Ranga Reddy and Nizamabad regions for collecting the highest contributions towards the fund.

Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy contributed Rs 1 lakh to the Flag Day Fund and released the book Brave and Bold, authored by Colonel P Ramesh Kumar. The book chronicles the inspiring life stories of 75 gallantry award winners from Telangana, paying a powerful tribute to their valour and dedication.

Senior officials, including C V Anand, Special Chief Secretary, Home Department, and Seshadri, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, also made generous donations to the fund.

Speaking on the occasion, Colonel Ramesh Kumar, Director of Sainik Welfare, expressed deep gratitude to government employees across all categories—gazetted, non-gazetted, Class IV staff, lecturers, teachers, drivers, and secretariat staff—as well as employees of the State Bank of India for their voluntary and sustained contributions year after year.

He also extended thanks to the DDG NCC, group and battalion commanders, and NCC cadets for their unwavering support in organising the Flag Day.