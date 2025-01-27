Telangana on course to become tech hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is charting an ambitious course toward the future, aiming to position the state as a global hub for technology and innovation, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Sunday.

Delivering his Republic Day address, he highlighted key initiatives, including the development of a Future City and an AI City on 200 acres in the Fourth City, planned on Hyderabad's outskirts. The Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion and the Musi River Rejuvenation Project further underscore the government’s commitment to sustainable urban development.

During the World Economic Forum at Davos, Telangana secured investments worth RS 1,78,950 crore, reinforcing its reputation as a hub for IT, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and sustainability. These investments are projected to create 49,500 jobs. Infrastructure projects like elevated expressways and the Regional Ring Road are set to boost connectivity, fostering economic and social integration, he said.

Governor, referring to several welfare schemes launched on Republic Day, said that under Rythu Bharosa, financial aid to farmers will increase to Rs 12,000 per acre annually. The Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme will provide Rs 12,000 to landless agricultural labor families.

He further said new PDS ration cards will ensure food security for all eligible families. Additionally, the Indiramma Indlu housing scheme will offer Rs 5 lakh per family to construct homes, prioritizing women beneficiaries.

The government plans to build 4.5 lakh houses in 2024-25 with a budget of Rs 22,500 crore.

Varma said promoting federal harmony, the Telangana government maintains constructive relations with the Union Government, reflecting the spirit of federalism enshrined in the Constitution. Preserving Telangana's culture and traditions is a priority, as demonstrated by the declaration of Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jaya Ketanam, penned by Ande Sri, as the state’s official song. The unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue at the Secretariat further resonates with public aspirations.

The government has undertaken a Socio, Educational, Economic, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey to create a robust database for evidence-based policymaking.

This survey will help address the needs of backward classes, SCs, STs, minorities, and other vulnerable groups.

He also highlighted additional welfare initiatives, including a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver and free travel for women in state-run public transport buses.

These efforts reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive development, cultural preservation, and sustainable progress, he added.