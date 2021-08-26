Telangana: One dead and two severely injured in a deadly accident in Zaheerabad

In a ghastly incident took place on National Highway 65 at Chintalghat Chowrasta in Kohir mandal of Zaheerabad on Wednesday morning. According to Sub Inspector Challa Rajasekhar, software engineer Anusha, 26, died on the spot while her friends Shaila, Divija and Shiva were critically injured and are being treated at a hospital.



Anusha, daughter of Pinishetti Satyanarayana, a resident of Chinna Gadavelli village, Uppalaguptam Mandal, East Godavari district, is working as a software engineer in a private company in Hyderabad. She was traveling with her friends Shaila, Divija, and Shiva in a car to Goa for a vacation and the accident happened while they were on the way back to Hyderabad when a lorry collided head-on with a lorry parked on the road in the suburbs of Chintalghat village on the way to the destination in another hour. Anusha, who was sitting in the front seat of the car, was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot.

Locals who witnessed the accident immediately rushed them to Zaheerabad Hospital for treatment. They were later shifted to Secunderabad Gandhi Hospital on the advice of doctors. "We are investigating on the complaint of Satyanarayana, the father of the deceased, that the accident took place due to careless driving of the car and careless parking of the lorry on the road," SI Rajasekhar said.