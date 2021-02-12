Telangana, only one state to provide 24-hour power supply to farm sector: KTR

Minister KT Rama Rao said that Telangana is the only one state in the country to provide 24-hour power supply to the agriculture sector besides 100 per cent irrigation and drinking water supply. "The Congress government which assured to provide nine-hour power supply had not even provided six-hour power to the farmers," said the minister.

He reminded that the TRS government is supporting the farmers with schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and also waived off the farmer loans.

Speaking at the meeting in Rajanna Sircilla, KT Rama Rao said that the TRS party has grabbed many victories in the last 20-year period. "The TRS party has faced ups and downs and finally managed to get on the position and protected the self-respect of the people by achieving statehood," he said.

He said that it was due to the Chief Minister's benefaction that the BJP and Congress parties were formed in Telangana. The minister said that the BJP party which is elited for the small victories will definitely be taught a lesson in the due course.