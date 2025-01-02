Telangana Open School Exam Fee Schedule Released: DEO Ramesh Kumar

NagarKurnool: District Education Officer (DEO) A. Ramesh Kumar announced the exam fee schedule for students of Telangana Open School (TOSS). Students appearing for the 10th and Intermediate exams scheduled for April and May can pay their exam fees online from January 9 to January 22 without any late fee.

For those unable to meet the initial deadline, the fee can be paid with a late fee of ₹25 until January 29 and with a late fee of ₹50 until February 3. Hall tickets will be issued by February 6, according to the DEO.

Students requiring further information are advised to contact the District Open School Coordinator, Shivakumar.