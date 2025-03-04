Telangana opposes AP water projects

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: The Telangana government has impressed upon the Union Jal Shakti Ministry against considering any irrigation project proposals from the NDA-led Andhra Pradesh government, including the proposed Bankacherla project, until the issue of Krishna and Godavari water sharing is resolved, and Telangana’s water allocation is finalised.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi on Monday, emphasising the need for the Centre to resolve inter-state disputes of water sharing before approving any new projects for Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana leaders alleged that Andhra Pradesh has been drawing more water than its fair share, which has adversely affected Telangana farmers. Referring to the Bankacherla project, they pointed out that Andhra Pradesh claims to utilise excess floodwaters that would otherwise flow into the sea.

However, Telangana argues that without a finalized water allocation, it is premature to determine whether the surplus water. The state has undertaken several irrigation projects with substantial water requirements that must be factored into any allocation decisions.

The Union Minister informed them that Andhra Pradesh has not yet submitted any proposal or Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bankacherla project.

Revanth Reddy also urged the Centre to expedite clearances for Telangana’s proposed irrigation projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, and facilitate approvals from Maharashtra for the Tummidihatti barrage under the Pranahita-Chevella project.

Additionally, the Telangana delegation insisted on the immediate installation of telemetry systems to monitor water usage and even offered to bear the entire expenditure if necessary. They reiterated that since 70 percent of the Krishna river basin lies in Telangana and only 30 percent in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana should receive a proportional share of the water.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the DPR for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project was submitted in 2022 but remains pending. He expressed concerns over the Centre granting approvals for the Upper Bhadra project while delaying permissions for Telangana’s key projects such as the Sitarama Lift Irrigation and Sammakka Sagar barrages.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to CR Patil to provide adequate financial assistance under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) for the Palamuru- Rangareddy project and other pending schemes. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Union Minister had responded favorably to their demands.