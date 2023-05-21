Telangana: Over 1.49 cr people undergo eye tests under Kanti Velugu

Hyderabad: More than 1.49 crore people have undergone eye tests so far in the Telangana government’s ambitious programme of Kanti Velugu.

According to the officials, about 1,49,11072 people were screened and over 21.29 lakh people were given reading glasses in Kanti Velugu programme. The Kanti Velugu programme was started with the slogan of Blindness free Telangana and the goal has been successfully continuing across the State.

As many as 11,260 Gram Panchayat wards and 2981 Municipal wards have completed eye tests. The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had launched the first phase of Kanti Velugu on August 15 at Malkapur of Medak district to correct vision defects. The programme lasted for 8 months. Free eye examinations were conducted for 1.50 crore people. Spectacles were distributed to 50 lakh people.

In the same spirit, the Chief Minister started the second phase of Kanti Velugu programme in Khammam on January 18. It is continuing successfully as per the planned objective. In 79 working days 88.04 percent of people got eye tests in the state.

The government has decided to complete the eye tests for all in the state within the target of 100 working days. Special Care was being taken during eye care without interrupting other medical services.

All public representatives including the medical department, panchayat raj, municipal and other departments are participating in it.