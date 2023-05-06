Telangana: Palamur turned into irrigation from migration, says KTR

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao said that after the formation of Telangana state, international level industries are being invited to the state with the aim of creating large scale employment for the youth of the state. He said that companies like Amara Raja have been brought to the district to change the face of Mahabubnagar district, which is known as the district of migration.

Minister KTR along with another minister Srinivas Goud inaugurated the newly constructed IT tower in the IT corridor of Divitipalli of Mahabubnagar district and laid foundation stone of Amara Raja Lithium Battery Company to be established in 262 acres.

Minister KTR made it clear that the people of Palamuru who once used to migrate were doing irrigation in the district. Speaking at a public meeting organized on the grounds of Junior College in Mahbubnagar, he clarified that under the leadership of KCR, they are moving ahead with the slogan that development is our caste, welfare is our religion and public interest is our priority.