Telangana panchayat elections notification released, to be held in three phases

The State Election Commission of Telangana has officially released a gazette notification regarding the upcoming Panchayat elections. SEC Chief Rani Kumidini announced the notification on Tuesday evening, stating that the elections will be held in three phases on December 11, 14 and 17. are over 1.66 crore voters registered in the state.

The commission has halted the election schedule that was initially announced on 29 September due to unspecified reasons. Kumidini confirmed that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect immediately.

Election observers have been appointed, and polling will take place across 31 districts in three phases.