Telangana per capita income rises to Rs 3,17,115

Hyderabad: Telangana per capita income has increased to Rs 3,17,115 as compared with the national per capita income of Rs1,70,620. Thus, the per capita income of the State is estimated to be higher than the national income by Rs.1,46,495 by 86 per cent. In 2014-15, the first year of the State formation, the per capita income of Telangana was Rs.1,24,104. This was higher than the national per capita income of Rs.86,647 or by 43 per cent.

The Socio Economic Survey report said while the all-India growth at constant prices is estimated at 7.0 per cent in 2022-23, Telangana GSDP is estimated to grow at a higher rate of 7.4 per cent. Thus, the growth of Telangana GSDP is higher than the national GDP growth by 0.4 per cent.

The report said Telangana's per capita income has consistently been higher than the average national per capita income since the state formations; the gap has widened with each successive year.

"In 2021-22, the growth rate of nominal per capita income in Telangana was 0.9 per cent points higher than the national nominal per capita income rate; the gap in their growth rates widened to 1.4 percentage points in 2022-2023 ".

The report disclosed that the State's GSDP was valued at Rs 13.27 lakh crore, after achieving a noteworthy growth rate of 15.6 per cent over the previous year.