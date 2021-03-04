Telangana: PIL to discuss non-payment of salaries to teachers, lecturers

Hyderabad: An advocate's letter to the Chief Justice of High Court is being converted into a suo moto writ petition. The letter talks about poor and pathetic conditions prevailing in the government-run educational institutions in the State and the deplorable conditions under which the teachers and lecturers working in various private schools and colleges besides non-payment of salaries for months together and more particularly during the entire Covid-19 lockdown period. Advocate Sravan Kumar enclosed a news item covered in a vernacular Telugu daily which highlighted the huge number of vacancies lying vacant in the government-run colleges in the State.

Further, the petitioner informed the court that except for the Osmania University and the JNTU Engineering Colleges, there were no other government-run engineering colleges functioning properly. Rather, the Telangana government is according permission to private educational entrepreneurs in setting up huge number of colleges which are minting money with the reimbursing crores of rupees under the fee-reimbursement scheme.

The petitioner sought a direction to the State government to furnish the records pertaining to the above issues.



The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Education, Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, JNTU, Osmania University, Commissionerate of Technical Education, AICTE are made respondents in the PIL. The petition will come up for hearing within two days before the Chief Justice bench.