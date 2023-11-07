Telangana Pilupu BJP Gelupu: BRS, Congress two sides of same coin says Javadekar

Hyderabad: People suffered a lot during the Congress regime. It was only after BJP came to power and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister people had seen how all promises were delivered and how the government had provided good governance and has been free from corruption. Hence, BJP is in for a resounding victory in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, said Telangana party in-charge Prakash Javadekar in an exclusive interview to Hans India on Monday.

The BJP senior leader said during last nine and half years, ever since Modi assumed charge, poorer sections benefited more through the welfare schemes of the Union Government. The extension of the free rice distribution scheme to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries for five more years will help to address the plights of the poor.

Taking a broad side at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for denying opportunity to avail the benefit from the centrally sponsored Housing scheme, he said KCR never supported the centre in implementing the centrally sponsored welfare schemes in the Telangana state.

Javadekar exuded confidence that the BJP will win the elections in Telangana with good number of seats and would be able to form the government. It would also win in all other four states that are going to polls. The first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh begins on Tuesday, he said.

Referring to the allegations that BRS and BJP had colluded in Telangana, Javadekar said strong candidates were being fielded here. When asked if that were so why senior leaders were kept out of polls, he said they would be the party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP state unit President and union minister G Kishan Reddy and senior leaders like Muralidhar Rao and Vijayashanthi will fight for Lok Sabha poll next year, he added.

Javadekar said BJPs poll strategy in Telangana is to expose BRS and Congress as both these parties deceived people. “Telangana Pilupu – BJP Gelupu, Congress Champindi – BRS dochindi “ will be the main slogans of the saffron party during the election campaign.

He said it was not BJP and BRS who were one but it was Congress and BRS who were two sides of same coin. Many Congress leaders who won in the Assembly elections joined the BRS in 2014 and 2018. A repeat performance cannot be ruled out, he quipped.

The two party entered into a match fixing to help the BRS come to power in the every elections in the Telangana state”, Javadekar said that the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project was mired in corruption and technical faults have come to light.

The recent findings by National Dam Safety Authority was enough to expose the KCR government in committing irregularities in the construction of the project by escalating the estimations from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore.

The BJP national leader said that the BJP was watching the political developments in Andhra Pradesh. After Telangana elections, the BJP will pay special focus on Andhra politics, he added.