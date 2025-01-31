Telangana pins high hopes on Union Budget

Hyderabad : The Telangana government is placing high expectations on the Union Budget for 2025-2026, scheduled to be presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

The state has sought approximately Rs 1.63 lakh crore in financial assistance for major infrastructure projects, including the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, the Musi Riverfront Development Project, and housing schemes.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with senior officials, has been engaging with Central authorities in New Delhi for substantial funding for these initiatives. In view of last year’s experience, the state government has made several representations to the Union government, requesting funds for projects pivotal to the state's future growth. The government has requested the Centre to earmark Rs 34,367 crore for the RRR project, which aims to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth. For the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, an estimated Rs 24,269 crore is required to extend the network by 76.4 kilometers, covering new corridors to alleviate traffic congestion. The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for these projects have been submitted and are awaiting approval from the Union Ministry of Urban Development.

During a recent visit of Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted state's financial challenges and sought Central assistance for the Metro project. He also requested support to complete the Indiramma housing scheme through funds from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The Musi Riverfront Development Project, aimed at rejuvenating the Musi River, requires Rs 14,100 crore. Officials have indicated that this project cannot be completed without the Central support.

Additionally, the state is awaiting the release of Rs 1,800 crore under various Centrally-sponsored schemes and funds promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which have been pending for the past year. The Chief Minister has apprised the Union Finance Ministry of the pending transfer of funds from Andhra Pradesh and emphasized the need to establish an integrated coach factory at Kazipet and a steel plant at Bayyaram, as stipulated in the Reorganisation Act. Proposals to improve rail connectivity between Telangana and neighboring states are also pending before the Centre. State officials remain hopeful for a positive response from the Centre in the upcoming financial year.