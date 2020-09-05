Telangana: Plasma drive picks up

Hyderabad: Plasma donation by patients who recovered from Covid 19 is very poor in the state. Though there are about 25,000 to 30,000 people who are eligible for donating plasma, only 10 percent seem to have come forward to donate plasma which could save many lives.

Experts say that there is a need to create awareness about the importance of donating plasma among the patients who got cured. The examples of plasma donations by celebrities like ace director Rajamouli and family, M M Keeravani and the music director's son Kaala Bhairava, who donated plasma need to be showcased. It is learnt that so far approximately, about 2500 critical patients got benefitted by plasma therapy in the state.

Some social organisations and even Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar have come forward to create awareness among the people on the need for plasma donation and motivate them.

This initiative of the Cyberabad Police Commissioner along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) seems to be bearing some fruit as about 75 donor registrations per day were taking place on donateplasma.scsc website. Because of their initiative, about 900 people donated plasma thus helping around 1600 patients so far. Some of them like Jayanth (donated eight times), Uday Kiran Gupta (7 times), Saiteja (donated twice).