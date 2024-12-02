Telangana Police Deny Allegations in Mulugu Encounter

Hyderabad : Telangana Police have denied allegations by civil rights activists that they used toxic substances during the recent Mulugu encounter. DGP Jitender clarified that these claims are false and explained the events leading to the incident.

He stated that the police were conducting a combing operation to stop Maoist activities. This became necessary after Maoists killed tribal individuals, accusing them of being informants. During the operation, Maoists, armed with advanced weapons, attacked the police. In response, the police had to fire back in self-defense.

The DGP stressed that the police are working to protect people and maintain peace in the region. He urged the public to avoid believing false accusations and reassured that the department is focused on tackling threats while ensuring the safety of citizens.