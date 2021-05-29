Telangana: Politicos are super spreaders!

Hyderabad: Who are the super spreaders? Journalists or political leaders? If the way political activities are being conducted during the pandemic is any indication, it is clear that the super spreaders are political leaders and they should be given vaccination on top priority. This was the impression of the people who were stuck in traffic jam for over two hours in Mehdipatnam on Saturday.

The traffic came to a screeching halt as Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao was inaugurating the new ramps connecting the PVNR Expressway. A big crowd of TRS leaders and officials gathered there and no social distancing was visible. In fact, social distancing is hardly maintained at any political meetings.

Many people who got stuck in the traffic jam felt that it was these political leaders who were real super spreaders. They were seen jostling with each other.

"We are being told not to attend any function and restrictions on the number of people to participate in a marriage or funeral are fixed, but for politicians it appears no rule is applicable," they rue.

The road users were unhappy that two sets of rules are being implemented by the police and administration. Even when large number of people had surrounded the minister as leaders were vying with each other to catch his attention, no attempt was made to ensure that the norm of social distancing was followed.

The official invite barred the media stating that the Covid restrictions in force, but no restrictions were in place for the party leaders.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Warangal where physical distancing norm went for a toss when inauguration of black fungus ward in the MGM Hospital and also the vaccination drive was inaugurated by Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao. The TRS leaders on Saturday organized a meeting of the party leaders in Karimnagar during the lockdown time. TRS leader and MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao organized the meeting at Veenavanka in Karimnagar. This meeting was to make sure the party leaders do not support former minister Eatala Rajender. However, the followers of Rajender raised slogans of 'Jai Eatala' and the police had to intervene.