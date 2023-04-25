Telangana: Power artisans warned against going on strike

Hyderabad: The TSGenco and TSTransco CMD D Prabhakar Rao on Monday warned of serious action as per the law if the artisans working in the power utilities go on strike.

The CMD said that inspite of the financial hardships, on the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, an agreement was entered with the employees' associations on April 15.

During this process, on the requisition of the associations, the Artisans were given a rational pay revision. It has come to the notice of the management that still some of the Artisans have announced to go on strike from April 25.

The CMD said that since the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) is in force in the state, the strike call given by some Artisans is totally illegal but also against Rule 34(20) and amounts to misconduct.

He recalled that the chief minister implemented pay scales to the Artisans who were suffering with less salary. The CMD warned employees not to get involved in the strike call given by some Artisans.