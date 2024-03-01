Live
- NC, PDP & Congress firming up for pre-poll alliance in J&K
- YS Jagan releases Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds
- Which Tea Helps you Lose Weight: Green Tea or Butterfly Pea Tea?
- Centre fast-tracks bypass projects to decongest Indore, Guwahati
- After filing FIR, UP Board officials deny 'paper leak'
- Telangana starts implementing ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme
- Hyderabad: TSIBE officials to take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incident
- GHMC gears up for OTS campaigns to collect taxes
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi to inaugurate CARO in Begumpet Airport on March 5
- Govt okays Rs 1.26-trn worth 3 semicon plants
Just In
Telangana Power Capacity Boost with NTPC New Power Unit
Highlights
NTPC 800 MW Unit Telangana: NTPC, the state-owned power giant, announced on Thursday that the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project's 800 MW Unit 2 has begun commercial operation.
NTPC Power Plant Update
On Thursday, the state-owned power giant NTPC announced that the 800 MW power unit at its Telangana Super Thermal project began commercial electricity supply, bringing its group commercial generation capacity to 74,758 MW.
Telangana Energy News
"NTPC Ltd successfully announces the commercial operation of Unit-2 (800MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Stage-I (2X800 MW) with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of 01.03.2024 (Thursday midnight)," the company stated.
Unit 2's successful commissioning brings NTPC's standalone installed capacity to an astounding 58,638 MW. Additionally, it was mentioned that NTPC's commercial capacity has reached 74,758 MW in the group category.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS