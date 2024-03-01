Telangana Power Capacity Boost with NTPC New Power Unit

NTPC Power Plant Update

On Thursday, the state-owned power giant NTPC announced that the 800 MW power unit at its Telangana Super Thermal project began commercial electricity supply, bringing its group commercial generation capacity to 74,758 MW.

Telangana Energy News

"NTPC Ltd successfully announces the commercial operation of Unit-2 (800MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Stage-I (2X800 MW) with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of 01.03.2024 (Thursday midnight)," the company stated.

Unit 2's successful commissioning brings NTPC's standalone installed capacity to an astounding 58,638 MW. Additionally, it was mentioned that NTPC's commercial capacity has reached 74,758 MW in the group category.