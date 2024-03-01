  • Menu
Telangana Power Capacity Boost with NTPC New Power Unit


 NTPC New Power Unit

NTPC 800 MW Unit Telangana: NTPC, the state-owned power giant, announced on Thursday that the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project's 800 MW Unit 2 has begun commercial operation.

On Thursday, the state-owned power giant NTPC announced that the 800 MW power unit at its Telangana Super Thermal project began commercial electricity supply, bringing its group commercial generation capacity to 74,758 MW.

"NTPC Ltd successfully announces the commercial operation of Unit-2 (800MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Stage-I (2X800 MW) with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of 01.03.2024 (Thursday midnight)," the company stated.

Unit 2's successful commissioning brings NTPC's standalone installed capacity to an astounding 58,638 MW. Additionally, it was mentioned that NTPC's commercial capacity has reached 74,758 MW in the group category.

