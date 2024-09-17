  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL

Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL
x
Highlights

Telangana Prajapalana Day was celebrated in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited today. On this occasion, Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director NVS Reddy...

Telangana Prajapalana Day was celebrated in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited today. On this occasion, Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director NVS Reddy hoisted the national flag in the premises of Metro Rail Bhavan. Senior officers and staff of HMRL participated on this occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick