Telangana Prepares for Panchayat Elections, Notification on January 14

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up to release the notification for Panchayat elections on January 14. The elections are set to be conducted in three phases, beginning in February.

A significant change in this election is the removal of the three-child rule, which previously restricted candidates with more than three children from contesting. The state government is also reviewing changes to reservation policies to ensure equitable representation.

Officials are finalizing the schedule and making necessary arrangements to conduct the elections smoothly across the state. The upcoming elections are expected to witness keen competition as political parties and candidates prepare to contest for local governance roles.

The changes in rules and reservation policies are being closely watched, as they could influence the dynamics of the elections. The detailed notification on January 14 will provide clarity on the election schedule and other guidelines.