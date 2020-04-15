 Top
Telangana Prisons Addl Director General Rajiv Trivedi catches snake at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons Addl Director General (ADG) Rajiv Trivedi on Tuesday caught a snake at the residence of fellow IPS officer Sam Bob in Jubilee Hills.

"When I was returning from the prisons I got a call from Sam that he spotted a snake at his residence. I immediately rushed to his residence and caught the snake with a caliper which I always carry with me in my car.

The DG had also caught a snake from the residence of Chief Secretary SK Joshi in 2019. Moreover the officer is also a fitness enthusiast.

