Glow naturally with banana magic

Bananas are the most consumed fruit in India and have been one of the most widely eaten exotic fruits for thousands of years. They are cheap, easily accessible, and available throughout the year. More than just a tasty snack, bananas contain around 75% water, making them excellent for hydrating the skin and preventing dryness or peeling.

Bananas contain nutrients essential for a healthy epidermis, including high levels of vitamins A, C, E, and B6, which help delay visible signs of ageing. Whether you eat them or apply them to your skin or hair, bananas can work wonders by giving you a radiant complexion and hydrated, healthy locks.

Bananas can be mashed into a pulp and applied to the face. Rubbing a banana peel on the skin helps brighten the complexion and reduce wrinkles. They can also be added to fruit packs. Bananas have a tightening effect on the skin and help nourish it. They revitalise dry and rough skin, making it softer and smoother. Egg yolk or curd may be added to mashed bananas and applied as a face pack. For normal to dry skin, add one teaspoon of pure glycerin or honey to the banana pack. Almond oil may also be added to the banana hair pack.

Bananas help treat puffiness around the eyes. Peel a banana, place the inner side of the peel on the under-eye area, and leave it for 15–20 minutes. The potassium in bananas absorbs excess fluid accumulated under the skin and reduces swelling immediately.

Bananas can also be made into a pulp and applied to the hair as a pack. Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off.

A banana and honey face mask helps combat dryness and restore moisture. Mash half a ripe banana, add 1 tablespoon of honey, and mix to form a smooth paste. Apply evenly on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Egg yolk or curd may also be added to mashed bananas and applied to the face or hair. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

If your hair is very dry, add one teaspoon of pure glycerin or honey to the banana pack. Almond oil may also be added to enhance nourishment.

Bananas can be combined with other fruits to make a hair pack. For example, add grated apple, ripe papaya pulp, and orange juice. Papaya contains enzymes that cleanse the scalp and remove dandruff flakes. Oranges help restore the normal acid-alkaline balance, while apples contain pectin, offering cleansing and toning effects.

It is a good idea to massage the hair with warm oil before applying a pack. You can use pure almond oil or olive oil. After applying the pack, put on a shower cap to allow the scalp and hair to absorb the ingredients. Keep it on for half an hour and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Bananas are also beneficial for oily skin. If you have oily skin, grate 1/4 papaya, 1/4 cucumber, and 1/2 banana to make a smooth paste. Apply it to your face and neck, leave it on for 15 minutes, and then wash thoroughly with warm water.

Bananas can also help with acne and pimples. Mash half a banana in a jar with 1 teaspoon of turmeric or 1 tablespoon of neem powder/paste. Mix well to form a smooth paste. Apply it to the face and neck, and wash with fresh water after 20 minutes.

Use it under the eyes:

Some people keep banana peels in the refrigerator for a few minutes and then place the inner side under the eyes to cool and relax the skin.

Add it to homemade scrubs:

You can dry the peel, grind it into a powder, and mix it with oatmeal or yoghurt to make a natural scrub.

(The author is an internationally famous beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)