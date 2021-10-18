Telangana: Private travels bus catches fire at Jangaon, passengers safe

As many as 26 passengers had a narrow escape after a private travels bus caught on fire here at Nellutla of Jangaon district in the early hours on Monday. The fire is said to have erupted due to a short circuit.



The passengers escaped unhurt as the driver stopped the bus after noticing the flames and asked them to get down. The bus was heading from Chhattisgarh to Hyderabad when the accident took place. The fire fighters were alerted who rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

In the another incident, a private travels bus rammed into a lorry near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The bus was proceeding towards Hyderabad from Porumamilla. All the 49 passengers escaped from the mishap. Meanwhile, the bus cleaner who sustained minor injuries was shifted to a nearby hospital.