Telangana prospering under BRS rule: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Following the directions of BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, an AthmeeyaSammelanamis being organised to strengthen the party at the field level and to invigorate the party ranks.The first such meeting was held here on Sunday.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar gave an impassioned call to the party rank and file to effectively ensure the reach of welfare schemes at the doorsteps of the people and explain to the people about the services being rendered by the party. He pointed out that the BRS government steps for the welfare of the masses have become a role model for other governments in the country. He mentioned how schemes like Dalit Bandhuand RythuBandhu were paving way for the uplift of farmers and Dalit people.

Ajay Kumar said Khammam district emerged as the best example of how the BRS government is serving the people.

The government spent over Rs 1,000 crore for the development of the district in all aspects. He pointed out that as many as 2,500 double bedroom houses were allotted in Khammam constituency alone.

He conveyed special thanks to CM KCR for taking special interest in the development of the district.He condemned the charges against him over the district development by certain people who did not have even voting rights in the district. He cautioned against the parties bent on creating communal divide in the society.

BRS floor leader in LS Nama Nageshwar Rao, MLCs Subhash Reddy and Madhusudhanalso addressed the meeting. They called upon them to set aside differences and work together for the development of the party and ensure the victory of party candidates with a good majority.

DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor P Neeraja, AMC chairperson D Shweta, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, RythuBandhu Samithi convener N Venkateshwar Rao, BRS city president P Nagaraju and senior leader Gundala Krishna were present.