Telangana pulled up for failing to upload GOs on official website

Hyderabad: The Division Bench directed Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad to inform the court as to why the State government was not uploading Government Orders on its official website, and further directed him to inform the court within two weeks the steps taken to upload all the GOs on the official website from time-to-time.

The Chief Justice Bench was hearing a PIL filed by Perla Shekar Rao, a social activist, challenging the non-uploading of GOs on government official website. The counsel for petitioner informed the court that after the creation of Telangana State, the Telangana government had issued nearly 1 lakh GOs between 2014 to 2019, which were not uploaded on the government official website for information of general public.

It further added that 40 per cent of the important GOs that ought to be published were not published thereby depriving the citizens of information on GOs issued by the Telangana government.



The Chief Justice Bench adjourned the PIL by two weeks directing the government to inform the steps taken to upload the GOs on its official website.