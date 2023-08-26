Telangana: Rahul Sipligunj denies his rumours on his entry into politics

Amid rumours over singer Rahul Sipligunj entering politics and specifically contesting from Hyderabad Goshamahal constituency from Congress. However, Rahul Sipliganj has responded to these rumours, stating that he is not venturing into politics. He clarified that no political party has approached him to contest the elections and that he has respect for all parties and leaders.

Rahul emphasized that he is an artist and his primary focus is on his music career. He addressed the false information circulating about his political entry on his social media account, providing clarity on the matter.

It is worth noting that Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to take place this year, with the notification expected to be released in November. However, Rahul Sipliganj has made it clear that he is not joining any political part y, nor is he contesting the elections on behalf of any party.

It is known that the BRS has announced its candidates for the upcoming elections in the state. However, it has kept Goshamahal constituency seat vacant and there were reports that the party would announce candidate later.

On the other hand, the Congress party has received the application for the tickets and likely to announce the candidates soon while BJP too contemplating to announce candidates.