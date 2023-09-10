Live
- ‘Sodara Sodarimanulara’ trailer grabs attention; movie locks release date
- First single from VJ Sunny’s ‘Sound Party’ entertains in a big way
- Behavioural hacks for mindful eating
- How to plan a social media free wedding
- Chandrababu remand arguments to resume at 1.30 pm
- September last week will be a bash at box-office
- Raveena Tandon reveals her acting secret
- Anand Deverakonda looks ultra-stylish in ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ first look
- JDS-BJP alliance can split BJP’s Vokkaliga and Lingayat base
- The Panorama of Bharat's Musical traditions presented to G20 leaders
Just In
Telangana: Rains predicted across the state for next three days
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Telangana, stating that many districts in the state have a chance of experiencing rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most areas.
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Telangana, stating that many districts in the state have a chance of experiencing rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most areas. On the 12th and 13th of this month, heavy rains are indicated in districts including Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Mancherial. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these respective districts.
On Saturday, Vikarabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mancherial and Adilabad districts experienced rainfall with showers. In Hyderabad city, areas such as Mehdipatnam, Madhapur, Moosapet, Jubilee Hills, Banjarahills, Gachibowli, Chandanagar, Sheikhpet, LBnagar, and Dilsukhnagar received rain. The weather center predicts that the sky will remain cloudy in Hyderabad for the next four days.
The maximum temperature in Hyderabad on Saturday was around 29.4 degrees Celsius. The temperature is anticipated to remain between 27-29 degrees Celsius in the coming four days, with a minimum temperature of around 22 degrees Celsius.