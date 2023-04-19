Telangana: Rare surgery performed to 9-month-old baby in Gandhi hospital, rescued from kidney tumour

A rare operation was performed on a nine-month-old baby at Gandhi Hospital. Born to a couple living in Done town of Kurnool district, a 9-month-old baby named Yasmin was diagnosed with kidney tumor at birth. When the baby was brought to the grandmother's house in Balanagar in the city, they admitted the baby boy to the pediatric surgery department of Gandhi Hospital.



Prof. K.Nagarjuna, the HOD examined this case and examined the size of tumour in both kidneys. Pediatric Surgery Department HOD Professor K. Nagarjuna, Dr. Srinivas, Dr. Kavimoji Ilakkia, Dr. Rajkiran, Dr. Phanindra, Anesthesia Department Dr. Murali, Urology Department Prof. Ravichander and other staff worked hard together and successfully conducted the operation 15 days ago.

The baby's parents met Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. M. Raja Rao on Tuesday. They said that they are forever indebted to the Gandhi Hospital and doctors who gave birth to their daughter. They thanked the government that they were surprised to see the facilities of the pediatric ward in the dispensary and that they got good treatment free of charge even without an Arogyasri card.

Speaking on the ocassion, The HOD said that he had worked as HOD of Pediatric Surgery Department in Gandhi Hospital for 20 years and Nilofour Hospital for 17 years. He said that with the help of fellow doctors, they convinced the parents over the outcomes and performed the operation successfully.

