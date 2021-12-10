  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana reaches new vaccination milestone four crore jabs administered

Telangana reaches new vaccination milestone four crore jabs administered
x

Telangana reaches new vaccination milestone four crore jabs administered

Highlights

Another one crore vaccines to be administered within one month: CS

Hyderabad: In what comes to be a new milestone, the Telangana State has administered a total of 4 crore shots. While 94 per cent of eligible citizens got the first dose and 50 per cent are covered with the second dose.

Telangana achieved this milestone at a time when the new variant of Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in the nation. All 33 districts of the State have been fully vaccinated, and yet half of the population yet to be administered. Congratulating the State Health Department, Asha workers, and medical officers on achieving the milestone, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, " I am sanguine that the next one crore covid vaccines will be administered within one month."

The Chief Secretary also acknowledged the effort of Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions in mobilisation and awareness for vaccination. The coordinating role of District Collectors has also been critical, He said. According to Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, as many as 2,61,09,999 have taken the first dose and 1,39,35,179 had taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X