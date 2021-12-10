Telangana reaches new vaccination milestone four crore jabs administered

Hyderabad: In what comes to be a new milestone, the Telangana State has administered a total of 4 crore shots. While 94 per cent of eligible citizens got the first dose and 50 per cent are covered with the second dose.

Telangana achieved this milestone at a time when the new variant of Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in the nation. All 33 districts of the State have been fully vaccinated, and yet half of the population yet to be administered. Congratulating the State Health Department, Asha workers, and medical officers on achieving the milestone, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, " I am sanguine that the next one crore covid vaccines will be administered within one month."

The Chief Secretary also acknowledged the effort of Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions in mobilisation and awareness for vaccination. The coordinating role of District Collectors has also been critical, He said. According to Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, as many as 2,61,09,999 have taken the first dose and 1,39,35,179 had taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.