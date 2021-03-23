Telangana readies to tackle coronavirus surge

Hyderabad: The State Government has once again started taking stock of the availability of PPE kits, N95 masks, anti-viral medicine and medical staff. Gandhi Hospital and TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) are kept in a state of preparedness to tackle any situation.

It is seriously mulling to reintroduce certain restrictions on public gathering at functions and shopping malls. It will strictly enforce wearing of masks and social distancing. It will promote hygiene and regular use of sanitisers.

After a brief meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Monday, Health Minister E Rajender held a marathon meeting with top officials attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Health department authorities.

The meeting decided to increase the corona tests to over 50,000 per day in the state in the wake of fast growing positive cases. The Health Minister warned the public not to venture out unless there was an emergency. The officials were asked to invite fresh tenders for the procurement of required medical equipment and medicines, including oxygen cylinders and strengthening of the intensive care units in the recognised hospitals to provide treatment to critically ill patients.

The officials informed the minister about the necessary measures taken at the border districts of old Adilabad and Nizamabad to check the spread of corona virus from the neighbouring Maharashtra by regulating the movement of inter-State public transport. Rajender said that the situation was under control and the government would not impose any lockdown at this stage.

The government would spare no efforts to contain the virus spread. Covid wards in Gandhi hospital would be increased and doctors and nursing staff will be deployed to TIMS in advance immediately, the official said.