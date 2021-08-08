Telangana: Realtor kidnapped over land disputes in Nirmal, accused taken into custody

A realtor was kidnapped in a cinematic style on Sunday morning in the Nirmal district. Going into details, Vijay Deshpande, a realtor residing in Divyanagar Tanvi apartment in Nirmal district centre, was kidnapped by unidentified assailants. CCTV footage showed some people kidnapping Vijay Deshpande and the scenes that the accused coming out of the elevator are visible.



Vijay Deshpande's family members immediately told the police about the kidnapping. Alerted police found two vehicles heading towards Toopran. Immediately two teams chased and caught the kidnappers near Toofran‌‌ and taken them into custody. Police informed the family members that realtor Vijay Deshpande was safe.



Police have come to a preliminary conclusion that the kidnapping was due to real estate transactions and land acquisition. Realtor Vijay Deshpande bought land worth Rs 2 crore in Sangareddy two months ago. The dispute arose over that land transaction and police believed he was kidnapped in the wake of this.



However, the police are investigating the incident in depth. The kidnap issue has become a concern in the district centre and locals are in a panic over the issue.