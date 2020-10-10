Telangana records 1,811 corona positive cases, 9 deaths

Telangana has recorded 1,811 coronavirus positive cases and nine deaths until 8 pm on Thursday. The number of positive cases has been touched to 2,10,346 while the death toll reached 1217. Meanwhile, the total recoveries have gone up to 1,83,025 with the recovery of 2,072 persons in a single day.

In the last 24 hours, 50,469 samples were tested that include 22,206 tests on primary contacts and 6,056 tests on secondary contacts. While the results of 1,811 tests came positive, the reports of 1,236 are awaited.

The positive cases were reported from GHMC (291), Medchal-Malkajgiri (171), Rangareddy (138), Nalgonda (108), Karimnagar (100), Warangal Urban (62), Khammam (75), Bhadradri Kothagudem (81), Siddipet (63), Sangareddy (45), Nizamabad (35), Sircilla (30), Kamareddy (33), Mahabubabad (33), Suryapet (71), Yadadri Bhongir (33), Wanaparthy (35), Jagtial (30), Peddapalli (36), Adilabad (32), Mahabubnagar (31), Mulugu (26), Medak (24), Warangal Rural (32), Jangaon (31), Gadwal (25), Nagarkurnool (27), Vikarabad (27), Mancherial (21), Nirmal (32), Bhupalpally (2), Narayanpet (14), Komarambheem Asifabad (11).