Telangana records 214 fresh corona positive cases, 351 recoveries

Telangana on Thursday recorded 214 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths pushing the total tally to 2,92,835 and the death toll to 1,586. The recovery count reached 2,87,468 with 351 persons recovering from the virus in a single day. At present, there are 3,781 active cases out of which 2,178 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 28,791 tests were conducted including 12,668 on primary contacts and 3,455 on secondary contacts. However, the reports of 214 samples turned positive and the results of 632 are awaited. So far, 76,02,975 tests have been conducted since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 38 from GHMC, 14 each from Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri and Karimnagar, 8 each from Jagtial, Sangareddy and Warangal Urban, 7 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Peddapalli and Siddipet, 6 each from Khammam and Nizamabad, 5 each from Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Rajanna Sircilla, 4 each from Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Medak, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir, 3 each from Warangal Rural and Mulugu, one from Narayanpet and zero cases from Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy and Jogulamba Gadwal.