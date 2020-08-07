Telangana records 2,207 coronavirus cases, total @ 75,527

Telangana on Friday registered 2,207 coronavirus positive cases totalling the tally to 75,527. With 12 new deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities went up to 601. Meanwhile, 1,136 persons recovered from the deadly disease pushing the total recoveries to 53,239.

Out of the total cases, GHMC reported 532 cases followed by Rangareddy (196), Warangal Urban (142), Medchal (136), Kamareddy (96), Karimnagar (93), Nizamabad (89).

As many as 23,495 samples have been tested by the government between Thursday and Friday out of which 2,207 turned positive and the reports of 1,539 are awaited. So far, the government tested 5,66,6984 samples.

Currently, there are 21,417 active cases out of which 14,837 are in home/institutional isolation.

It is learned that the government has decided to conduct 40,000 coronavirus tests daily and also keep 10,000 oxygen beds ready across the state. In a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, the government also decided to have 10 lakh home isolation kits ready as all those who tested positive will be put under home isolation.