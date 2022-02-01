Telangana records 2,861 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: The State recorded 2,861 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with 81,486 tests conducted on Monday. With heavy load of active cases increased to 37,168 the State's recovery rate has decreased to 94.60 percent from 97 percent.

The State also reported three deaths, taking the total deaths so far to 4,089.

According to the State Public Health Department media bulletin, 746 cases were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by 234 in Medchal-Malkajigiri, 165 in Ranga Reddy, 91 in Sanga Reddy, and 96 in Hanumakonda.

Over 80,000 samples were examined on Monday, results of 2,704 are still awaited.

So far 7,22,654 people recovered from the virus.