Telangana reduced power T&D losses to 11pc, says Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Telangana government could decrease transmission and distribution(T & D) losses to 11 per cent from 16 per cent during the Congress regime.

The Minister was replying to various questions on the power consumption in the State raised by the TRS member G Venkataramana Reddy during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Monday. The minister said that the per capita power consumption in the State in 2020-21 was 2,012 units. He said that Telangana has 73 per cent more average consumption than the national average. While the national average was 1,151 units, Telangana had 2,012 units, he said.

Speaking on the achievements of the power sector in the State, Jagadish Reddy said that the government provided a subsidy of Rs 25,467 crore from 2014-15 to 2020-21 for providing free power to the agriculture sector. Telangana State contracted capacity has increased from 7,778 MW in 2014 to 17,182 MW now. Telangana State grid has met a peak demand of 13,688 Megawatts on March 26, 2021 and record consumption of 283.38 Million Units on April 3, 2021, exceeding the United Andhra Pradesh peak demand of 13,162 Megawatts on March 23, 2014. The transmission and distribution losses have reduced from 16.06 during 2014 to 11.46 per cent in the financial year 2020-21.

The minister said that the transmission losses of Telangana were at 2.47 per cent, which he said was one of the lowest in the country and maintaining the highest transmission availability at 99.98 per cent. He said that an amount of Rs. 34,970 crore was spent after the formation of the Telangana State in strengthening the Transmission and Distribution network. After the formation of the State 131 substations, 10,791 CKM of lines, 22,984 MVA of transmission capacity were augmented at EHT level.

The minister said that during the last seven years 600 MW at Kakatiya Thermal Power Project, 240 MW at Lower Jurala HES, 120 MW at Pulichintala, 800 MW at KTPS (stage-7), 1080 MW at Bhadradri Thermal Power Station were commissioned by TSGENCO. Further 4,000 MW thermal power project at Damaracherla was under process.