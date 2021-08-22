Telangana: Regional Ring Road hits roadblock

Hyderabad: Canals and reservoirs constructed under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) are likely to pose a stumbling block to the prestigious Regional Ring Road project (RRR). The project is being taken up jointly by the Telangana Government and the Centre at an estimated cost of more than Rs 17,000 crore.

The Regional Ring Road is a proposed road around the city of Hyderabad. It is a 6-lane, 330-kilometre-long road planned to augment the existing road network and by adding new stretches wherever linkages were found missing. It helps connect the districts around the city of Hyderabad. This Greenfield expressway will connect various national highways and state highways.

The consultancy agency, which has taken up preliminary survey, is said to be of the view that the canals under Kaleshwaram in Yadadri- Bhongir, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Medak and Kamareddy districts are likely to create problems in road alignment. The reservoirs, including Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar and Baswapur and Ranganaika Sagar reservoirs may pose a major challenge in the land acquisition for the largest ring road project in Telangana.

The RRR is to be taken up in two parts, the northern and southern part which covers more than 15 districts in Telangana. Officials said that most of the canals and reservoirs constructed in the northern part connecting: Sangareddy- Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Pragnapur – Jagdevpur – Yadagirigutta – Bhongir- Choutuppal may create problems in having a straight road with minimum curves.

The Union Government already gave its nod to the northern part of the RRR at the cost of Rs 9,500 crore. If the expressway has to have curves, then acquiring lands would be a major problem. Moreover, the natural habitat at the reservoirs and canals also will have to be studied in detail. Officials said that all the issues pertaining to the challenges posed by the canals and reservoirs and land acquisition would be taken into consideration before finalising the alignment of the RRR. The sources said that once the consultancy agency submits its preliminary report, the respective departments would examine the issues and take necessary decisions. The project alignment would be completed in two or three months and the works will be started once the Centre releases funds.