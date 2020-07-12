Telangana registers 1,269 cases, eight deaths in past 24 hours

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,269 new cases on Sunday with GHMC accounting for 800 cases among them.

As many as 48 persons from Raj Bhavan including police personnel, staff and family members were also found to be infected. Also, eight deaths were reported. At the same time, 1563 patients were either discharged or cured from the infection.

Ranga Reddy district reported 132 cases with Medchal accounting for another 94 cases. 28 districts in Telangana reported new cases.

As on Sunday, 1,714 beds were occupied in government hospitals including 611 oxygen beds and 260 ICU beds. In Gandhi, 798 patients are undergoing treatment including 122 in ICU/ventilator.

The Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad is identified as the "Centre of Excellence for Covid Care", where serious cases are admitted.

The other major hospitals in Hyderabad where suspects and moderately symptomatic cases are admitted are District Hospital King Koti, Government Chest Hospital, Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical Medicine (Fever Hospital).

The asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients requesting for institutional quarantine are admitted in Nature Cure Hospital, Govt. Nizamia Hospital, Govt. Ayurveda Hospital and Govt. Homeopathy Hospital.