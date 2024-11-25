Telangana Rejects Adani Foundation’s Rs.100 Crore CSR Grant for Young India Skills University

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state government has decided not to accept a ₹100 crore grant from the Adani Foundation for the prestigious Young India Skills University. The decision comes in light of ongoing controversies and allegations surrounding the Adani Group, both domestically and internationally.

Speaking at a press conference alongside ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and MLA Mandula Samuel, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to keep Telangana’s developmental initiatives free from controversy. He clarified that the state does not wish to involve itself in any disputes linked to the Adani Group.

In accordance with this decision, Telangana’s Special Chief Secretary for Industries has already communicated to the Adani Foundation, informing them that the funds would not be accepted. The letter, sent on November 24, highlighted the government’s stance on maintaining transparency and avoiding contentious associations.





No Funds Transferred Yet

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns regarding the funding for the Skills University. He revealed that, despite multiple organizations pledging contributions under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), no funds have been transferred to the state treasury to date. He added that the recent approval for tax exemptions under Section 80G for such contributions has delayed the fund disbursal process.

Political Allegations Unfounded

Revanth Reddy condemned attempts to politicize the decision, asserting that such controversies harm the aspirations of unemployed youth. He reiterated that the state government operates with strict adherence to constitutional and legal norms, ensuring transparency in tendering and investment processes. He affirmed that all companies, including Adani, Ambani, Tata, and Birla, are welcome to invest in Telangana, provided they comply with established rules and regulations.

Focus on Development

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to address pending issues with the Central Government. He announced plans to meet Telangana MPs in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss key projects, including airport and metro expansion, as well as irrigation water allocations. He stressed the state’s commitment to pressuring the Centre for swift action on these long-standing demands.



