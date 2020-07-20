Telangana reports 1,198 new Coronavirus cases
- GHMC accounts for 500-plus cases for the second consecutive day
- Seven patients die of corona during the past 24 hours
- Tests done per million population: 6,906
- Cumulative sample positivity rate: 16.8 percent
Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,198 new Covid-19 cases on Monday pushing the State total to 46,274 so far. Also, seven patients have died taking the deceased tally to 422.
Meanwhile 1,885 patients have recovered from the virus infection. With this the total recovered patients number reached 34,323 while the active cases are at 11,530.
Among the fresh cases, GHMC accounted for 510 cases; a 500 plus figure reported for the second consecutive day. Ranga Reddy (106), Karimnagar (87), Medchal (76), Warangal Urban (73), MahabubnagNew cases in last 24 hours
