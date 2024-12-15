‘Resignation of Avanthi Srinivas leaves no impact on YSRCP’

Visakhapatnam : Pointing out that the resignation tendered by Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was to meet his personal agenda, YSRCP senior leader and former chairman of Marketing Committee Baigani Sanni Krishna (Alpha Krishna) alleged that Srinivasa Rao failed to provide nominated posts for party senior leaders who worked hard for the party when he served as a minister.

At a media briefing held here on Saturday, he expressed concern over how the former Tourism Minister could not contribute anything significant for the development of the sector or district or state.

Even as the Bheemunipatnam MLA, Alpha Krishna criticised that Srinivasa Rao did not make any attempt to develop the constituency and demanded an open apology to the constituents for not doing any justice to them and to the people of Andhra Pradesh for not making any effort to develop the tourism sector. “However, he pulled out all stops to shape the political career of his son and daughter,” he pointed out, adding that switching loyalties is not new to Srinivasa Rao as he had done that thrice earlier too.

Notwithstanding his desperate attempts, Alpha Krishna criticised that no other party is willing to usher in Srinivasa Rao. “This is because after meeting his political aspirations, he tries to switch over to the other party and hence his political survival looks bleak,” he opined.

Reiterating that Srinivasa Rao’s resignation will not leave any impact on the YSRCP, Alpha Krishna stated, “It is not appropriate for Srinivasa Rao to talk ill of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who took good care of him when he was with the party. If the party high command allows, I am ready to bring corrupt practices of Srinivasa Rao to the fore.”