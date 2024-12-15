CM warns officials of stringent action

Hyderabad: “Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. This is what the Congress strongly believes, unlike the previous government which neglected the education sector, and the government residential institutions,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Launching the Uniform Diet Programme in social welfare residential schools from Chilkur, Revanth Reddy said that recently there were some cases of food poisoning, and it was because of the neglect by the previous government. He said henceforth the officials and even public representatives will take the responsibility to ensure that they get quality and nutritious food.

He said a ‘mess management committee’ involving the students will be constituted to monitor food quality daily.

During his visit to the Social Welfare Residential School at Chilkur in Moinabad, the Chief Minister said he would be taking up surprise visits to schools during his district visits and anyone indulging in dereliction of duty would not be spared. “Stringent action will be initiated against those who fail to perform their duties,” he told officials.

Revanth Reddy reiterated the Government’s commitment to complete transformation and improvement of government schools in Telangana. He underlined the significant step of revamping school education. He said that the State has more than double the number of private schools where 23 lakh students were enrolled. “Are those teaching in private schools more qualified than government teachers? Why are we unable to produce talented students? Why shouldn't we think about it? Isn't this our responsibility? Welfare and development are like two eyes for me. Spending on education is not an expenditure it is an investment for their future. Why are we not planning for the next academic year in advance? We must introspect and find a permanent solution for this,” he pointed out.

Crediting former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao for launching the concept of residential schools for the first time in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, the CM said many students who studied in residential schools have been selected as IAS and IPS officers.

He said, “the State Government decided to instill complete confidence among SC, ST, BC and minorities’ students. The government is moving forward with a firm resolve to completely reform the education system and raise the educational standards. The previous government did not give adequate priority to diet, cosmetics, and infrastructure in the government schools,” he affirmed.

The Chief Minister emphasised that his government’s enhanced the diet and cosmetics charges in one go. Diet charges have been increased by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 200 per cent keeping in view of increased prices and the difficulties faced by the students. He pointed out that this was the first time in the history of the country that such a huge hike was given. He instructed the officials to provide funds to Gurukul schools through the green channel by the 10th of each month.