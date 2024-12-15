Congress killers of Samvidhan: Modi

New Delhi: In his 110 minutes of surgical strike on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fires all cylinders during the debate on Samvidhan (Constitution) in Lok Sabha on Saturday. He said, “for Congress Truth is Boring.” Congress is the biggest ‘Jumla’ and slammed Gandhis for being arrogant. He charged the Congress of being killers of the Constitution.

Modi went after Indira Gandhi and Nehru for taking revenge on the Constitution and trampling the rights of the people. This tradition, he said, was carried forward by Rajiv Gandhi and the present generation too was weaponising the Constitution.

He said the seeds of poison against the Constitution were sown by the first prime minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. He said the Congress family did not leave any stone unturned to damage the Constitution.

They believed in ‘Ku Vichar, Ku Nithi,’ and this continues. From 1949 to 1952 there was a selective government, still they brought in ordinance and curtailed freedom of speech in 1951. That was the first attack on the Constitution. He did not listen to the advice of President Dr Rajendra Prasad, the Speaker and Acharya Kripalani. It is because of this Ku Vichar that they did not allow Sardar Patel to become PM, he said.

The seeds of this poison were taken forward by Indira Gandhi who amended the Constitution in 1971 and clipped the wings of the judiciary. It said the judiciary cannot question the amendment to the Constitution. The Congress tampered with the Constitution 60 times in 75 years.

When the Constitution completed 25 years, the Emergency was clamped, and the country was turned into a jail. Congress cannot remove this stain from them.

It was done because of their hunger for power. Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwad Party, he said many of them were put in jail, but they are now with Congress out of their political compulsions. He said they betrayed SCs, STs and OBCs and kept the Mandal commission report under wraps.

They did not even respect their own Constitution and people outside the government in UPA were running the government. He said the former PM Manmohan Singh said, “Party president is the Centre of power and Government is answerable to party not people.”

He said in 1975, the Supreme Court gave a decision on Shah Bano case but vote bank politics rejected it and surrendered to fundamentalist forces. They brought in 35 A and ruined J&K and this was done through presidential order not following discussion in Parliament.

In contrast, BJP PM Atal Behari Vajpayee in 1998 preferred to lose power by one vote though we too could have purchased MPs. But on many occasions, the Congress because of its “Satta Ki Bhook,” indulged in horse trading to save power. The hunger for power is unending for them.