Beyond The Flames

Recently, different parts of the world have witnessed back-to-back incidents of riots, arson, bombing, looting, and the massacre of innocent people in a lightning spree on a frightening scale. The violence, which raged for several days and continues to erupt intermittently in certain areas, has been dubbed communal violence by most people, projecting that it is religiously motivated. This observation by the people, as well as the media, has compelled the whole world to think: Is this really what one’s religion preaches? Well, in reality, religion has very little to do with such irreligious acts because no religion preaches killing and looting; hence, it cannot be the cause of any riot. So then, who is responsible for these riots? The truth is that such riots in the name of religion are most often incited by anti-social elements to fulfill a personal or political agenda or just to give vent to their hatred for another community, fostered by prejudices and real or imagined grievances. These kinds of people always wait eagerly for an opportunity to start a riot, and once a communal riot begins, it is fanned so much by these misguided fanatics that it creates mass destruction in society.

Nowadays, in fact, visuals of riots have become ‘primetime food’ for the viewers as well as the broadcasters. However, looking at those visuals, one can’t help but ask the question: Are these people really doing this for the glory of their religion? The answer is NO, because a close look at reality would show that they are men possessed by anger and hatred and hence have nothing to do with any religion at all. Many people take full advantage of a riot situation by looting shops and carrying away merchandise and other stuff to their homes. It might sound a bit surprising, but during such unfortunate events, a lot of women also indulge in looting, knowing that they could get away with it in the prevailing mayhem. So, do they get into rioting or looting for the sake of their religion, or is it out of sheer greed? It has also been reported that during such riots, mental perversion is at its peak, where men with sadistic mentalities take full advantage of the breakdown in law and order and dishonour women of the “other” community to satisfy their carnal desires. The cases of outrage against the modesty of women reported during almost every riot are proof of this.

As a usual practice, the authorities and people in power seek to restore peace after every communal riot by forming peace committees to appease people from all religions, build up trust between communities, and heal the social fractures caused by communal violence. However, to the utter surprise of everyone, these peace-making measures are often foiled by mob attacks, as a result of which the process of bringing harmony is invariably jeopardized. One would helplessly think: Do these mobs have no fear of law? NO, because such mobs obviously act without fear of punishment for their acts. But while man-made laws may not be able to touch them, they forget that the law of karma is inexorable. All those who use violence, thinking they will never have to answer for it, need to remind themselves that the law of karma eventually catches up with everyone, either in this birth or in future births, and by our deeds, good or bad, we lay the foundations for our future happiness or misery. In addition to these pressing issues, it’s also important to consider the psychological and emotional toll that communal violence takes on the victims and perpetrators alike. The trauma experienced by those caught in the crossfire of such conflicts can leave lasting scars, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. Moreover, the economic impact of communal violence cannot be overstated. Riots and looting lead to the destruction of businesses, loss of jobs, and a significant setback in local economies. The cost of rebuilding infrastructure and restoring peace can drain government resources, which could otherwise be used for development and social welfare. This economic toll further exacerbates the divide between communities, making it even harder to bridge the gap and foster unity. Finally, education plays a very crucial role in combating the roots of communal violence. By promoting values of tolerance, empathy, and understanding from a young age, we can hope to raise a generation that values peace over conflict. So, let us wake up and follow the right path of religion which says ‘We all are ONE & Children of ONE’ by stopping hatred in the name of Religion.

(The writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)