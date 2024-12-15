NDA alliance candidates win all seats

Srikakulam : NDA alliance parties’ candidates won all seats in water users’ association (WUA) elections in the district on Saturday. In the wake of absence of opposition from the YSRCP, elections almost completed unanimously. Total WUAs are 344 and voters are 4,57,900. The election process started by 9 am in the morning and it was completed before evening as no incidents were reported and no resistance witnessed in any mandal. In some mandals rifts surfaced within the NDA alliance leaders which were pacified by the local MLAs.

Pathapatnam, Kotturu mandals initially candidates of the NDA wished to contest but later they were pacified. This kind of situation was witnessed in several mandals across the district but the groups within the NDA alliance parties were hushed up with intervention of the local MLAs.