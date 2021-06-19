Telangana reports 1362 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths

The coronavirus is gradually declining across the state of Telangana. As a result, the number of positive cases registered on a daily basis is also declining significantly. According to the latest bulletin released by the state medical health department, 1,23,005 samples were collected and tested across the state in the last 24 hours. 1,362 positive cases were registered. The number of daily corona recoveries is also increasing as usual.

Recently 1,813 people have recovered from the corona. At the same time, 10 people lost their lives due to this novel virus. Telangana currently has 18,568 active cases. The recovery rate in the state is 96.38 per cent while the death rate is 0.58 per cent. So far, 6,12,196 people have been infected with coronavirus in the state, including the latest positive cases. Well, 5,90,072 recovered from this disease. However, the severity of the coronavirus has so far claimed 3,556 lives across the state. So far 1,74,37,785 samples have been tested across the state.



The highest number of recently registered corona positive cases was 145 in GHMC, followed by Khammam district with 122 and Rangareddy district with 97 cases. The details of positive cases registered by districts are as follows.



Adilabad - 5



Badradri Kottagudem - 81

GHMC - 145

Jagityala - 25

Janagama - 16

Jayashankar Bhupalapalli - 25

Jogulamba Gadwala - 9

Kamareddy - 3

Karimnagar - 84

Khammam - 122

Komarambheem Asifabad - 5

Mahbubnagar - 26

Mahabubabad - 66

Manchiryala - 42

Medak - 8

Medical Malkajgiri - 66

Mulugu - 24

Nagar Kurnool - 16

Nalgonda - 83

Narayanapeta - 7

Nirmal - 5

Nizamabad - 6

Peddapalli - 58

Rajanna Sirisilla - 26

Rangareddy - 97

Sangareddy - 24

Siddipet - 41

Suryapeta - 89

Vikarabad - 26

Vanaparthi - 34

Warangal Rural - 19

Warangal Urban - 52

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri – 27

The government also lifted the lockdown completely and announced the same too as there is a decline in the Covid-19 cases. Even the health department reports also suggested the same to the government. Thus, from tomorrow, malls, theatres, pubs, restaurant, etc., will be opened as usual. But it asked people to follow the safety measures as there is speculation of a third wave.